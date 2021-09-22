Left Menu

Jharkhand BJP leader held for failing to repay loan

PTI | Hazaribag | Updated: 22-09-2021 20:08 IST | Created: 22-09-2021 20:08 IST
Jharkhand BJP leader held for failing to repay loan
  • Country:
  • India

An opposition BJP leader in Jharkhand's Hazaribag district was arrested for alleged non-payment of a loan of Rs 58 lakh he had taken from a businessman, police said on Wednesday.

Tony Jain alias Manoj Jain, a former treasurer of the party's Hazaribag district unit, had taken the loan in 2018 but did not repay it after two years as per agreement and the lender lodged a complaint with the police.

Inspector-cum-officer-in-charge of Hazaribag Sadar police station, Ganesh Kumar Singh, said the accused had been absconding.

Acting on a tip-off that he was hiding in a dharmashala in Hazaribag town, the police conducted a raid there on Tuesday night and arrested Jain who is also a businessman.

Local BJP leaders alleged that police arrested the 50-year-old man at the behest of the ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha.

A local court remanded Jain to judicial custody on Wednesday. He was charged under IPC Sections 420 (cheating) and 406 (criminal breach of trust).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Indian crypto exchange, Panthira holds a 'Crypto World Championship' competition

Indian crypto exchange, Panthira holds a 'Crypto World Championship' competi...

 Global
2
Study probes how ejections from Sun's corona influence space weather predictions

Study probes how ejections from Sun's corona influence space weather predict...

 India
3
Sri Lanka and World Bank sign $92m agreement to boost climate resilience

Sri Lanka and World Bank sign $92m agreement to boost climate resilience

Sri Lanka
4
FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021