Smriti Irani hails J-K police for their work during COVID-19 pandemic

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 22-09-2021 22:11 IST | Created: 22-09-2021 22:11 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Union minister Smriti Irani on Wednesday interacted with senior police officers of Jammu and Kashmir as part of the Centre's outreach programme.

The women and child development minister hailed the role of Jammu and Kashmir Police in maintaining peace and rendering their services despite challenging circumstances, a police spokesman said.

She also lauded the police force for their work amid COVID-19 pandemic outbreak, especially in implementing government directives and extending a helping hand to the people in need.

Irani asked the personnel to increase the visibility of women officers' deployment at important places taking into account the equality and empowerment of women in the force.

DGP Dilbag Singh briefed the Union minister on the welfare measures and schemes functional for women and children of police personnel, including martyrs.

He also briefed her about the action taken in connection with crime against women, drug abuse and human trafficking.

Singh noted that women police stations and police cells have been opened in all important cities of the Union territory to facilitate complainants of any kind of harassment or maltreatment, and ensure early action on them.

PTI MIJ SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

