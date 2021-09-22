Left Menu

PM Modi's plane flies over Pakistan airspace en route to US

In case, permission was not given, there was an alternative plan for the prime minister and his entourage to make a stop at Frankfurt and then proceed to the US, they added.In October 2019, Pakistan had denied Indias request to use its airspace for Modis flight to Saudi Arabia. The same year in September also, Pakistan had denied overflight clearance for the prime ministers aircraft.Modi emplaned for the US on Wednesday morning.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-09-2021 22:16 IST | Created: 22-09-2021 22:16 IST
PM Modi's plane flies over Pakistan airspace en route to US
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's plane en route to the United States flew over the Pakistan airspace on Wednesday after the neighbouring country gave permission for the aircraft, according to sources.

There was no official confirmation from the government on whether the prime minister's aircraft flew over the Pakistan airspace, but sources confirmed that the route included Pakistan airspace.

According to flight-tracking website Flightradar24, the plane -- Boeing 777-337 (ER) -- took off from the national capital at a little past 11.40 am and the route shows it flying over Pakistan and Iran, among other countries.

The sources said the permission came late from Pakistan authorities for the prime minister's plane to fly over its airspace. In case, permission was not given, there was an alternative plan for the prime minister and his entourage to make a stop at Frankfurt and then proceed to the US, they added.

In October 2019, Pakistan had denied India's request to use its airspace for Modi's flight to Saudi Arabia. The same year in September also, Pakistan had denied overflight clearance for the prime minister's aircraft.

Modi emplaned for the US on Wednesday morning. His office tweeted a picture of him just before boarding the plane for the US where he will take part in a wide range of programmes.

In a statement just before leaving for the US, Modi said he will conclude his visit with an address at the United Nations General Assembly focusing on the pressing global challenges, including the COVID-19 pandemic, the need to combat terrorism, climate change and other important issues.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Use water responsibly as Vaal Dam continue to decline

Use water responsibly as Vaal Dam continue to decline

South Africa
2
Next-gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors to power DoE's supercomputers

Next-gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors to power DoE's supercomputers

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Exclusive-Polish gene project moves to drop Chinese tech on data concerns; Melbourne police arrest 200 at COVID-19 lockdown protests and more

Health News Roundup: Exclusive-Polish gene project moves to drop Chinese tec...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: MLB roundup: Salvador Perez breaks single-season HR mark for catchers; Golf-Tiger's enthusiasm will still be felt at Ryder Cup -Thomas and more

Sports News Roundup: MLB roundup: Salvador Perez breaks single-season HR mar...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021