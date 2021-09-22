Man wanted in UP in fake currency racket held in Thane

Maharashtra's Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), in a joint operation with its Uttar Pradesh counterpart, has apprehended a 40-year-old man wanted in a counterfeit currency racket from Mumbra in neighbouring Thane city, an official said on Wednesday.

The accused, identified as Abdul Razak Abdul Nabi Memon, is a resident of Thakurpada in Mumbra, the official said, adding the UP ATS had announced a reward of Rs 1 lakh for information leading to this arrest.

The case against Memon, related to a counterfeit currency racket, was registered under relevant sections of the IPC and the IT Act in Lucknow, he said.

The Lucknow unit of UP ATS, which is probing the case, had also issued a look-out notice against Memon to prevent him from fleeing the country, the official said.

During the probe, officials of the UP ATS received specific information on whereabouts of Memon and sought assistance from their Maharashtra counterpart to apprehend him, he said.

Accordingly, the Maharashtra ATS started a search for Memon after getting details of his residential address, he said.

The state ATS raided Memon's residence along with a team of the UP ATS on Tuesday evening and spotted him hiding behind a large piece of cloth, the official said.

He was arrested and handed over to the UP ATS, he said, adding further investigation was on.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)