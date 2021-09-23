Left Menu

Bangladeshi national gets 5-yr jail term for illegal stay in India

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 23-09-2021 00:09 IST | Created: 23-09-2021 00:09 IST
Bangladeshi national gets 5-yr jail term for illegal stay in India
  • Country:
  • India

A Bangladeshi national was on Wednesday sentenced to five years in jail for staying illegally in the country and fined Rs 20,000.

While sentencing Abdulla Al Mamun alias Abdullah, a resident of Hussainpur village in Mymensingh district of Bangladesh, an anti-terror court ordered that the convict be sent to his country after he served his sentence, if he is not found involved in any other case.

Abdullah was nabbed from Deoband where he was illegally staying without any valid visa and was found in the possession of fake voter ID, Aadhar Card, ID card, PAN card and SIM at the time of his arrest, public prosecutor MK Singh said.

He was also associated with a team of banned terror outfit Ansarullah Bangla, he added.

Sub-Inspector P K Singh had lodged FIR in the matter with the ATS police station on July 20, 2017. During the trial, the accused had confessed to his crime.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Use water responsibly as Vaal Dam continue to decline

Use water responsibly as Vaal Dam continue to decline

South Africa
2
Next-gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors to power DoE's supercomputers

Next-gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors to power DoE's supercomputers

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Exclusive-Polish gene project moves to drop Chinese tech on data concerns; Melbourne police arrest 200 at COVID-19 lockdown protests and more

Health News Roundup: Exclusive-Polish gene project moves to drop Chinese tec...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: MLB roundup: Salvador Perez breaks single-season HR mark for catchers; Golf-Tiger's enthusiasm will still be felt at Ryder Cup -Thomas and more

Sports News Roundup: MLB roundup: Salvador Perez breaks single-season HR mar...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021