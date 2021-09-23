Bangladeshi national gets 5-yr jail term for illegal stay in India

A Bangladeshi national was on Wednesday sentenced to five years in jail for staying illegally in the country and fined Rs 20,000.

While sentencing Abdulla Al Mamun alias Abdullah, a resident of Hussainpur village in Mymensingh district of Bangladesh, an anti-terror court ordered that the convict be sent to his country after he served his sentence, if he is not found involved in any other case.

Abdullah was nabbed from Deoband where he was illegally staying without any valid visa and was found in the possession of fake voter ID, Aadhar Card, ID card, PAN card and SIM at the time of his arrest, public prosecutor MK Singh said.

He was also associated with a team of banned terror outfit Ansarullah Bangla, he added.

Sub-Inspector P K Singh had lodged FIR in the matter with the ATS police station on July 20, 2017. During the trial, the accused had confessed to his crime.

