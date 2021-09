BRIEF-FDA Says Authorizes Booster Dose Of Pfizer-Biontech Covid-19 Vaccine For Certain Populations

FDA: * FDA SAYS AUTHORIZES BOOSTER DOSE OF PFIZER-BIONTECH COVID-19 VACCINE FOR CERTAIN POPULATIONS

* FDA SAYS AUTHORIZES BOOSTER DOSE OF PFIZER-BIONTECH COVID-19 VACCINE FOR INDIVIDUALS 65 YEARS OF AGE AND OLDER * FDA SAYS AUTHORIZES BOOSTER DOSE OF PFIZER-BIONTECH COVID-19 VACCINE FOR INDIVIDUALS 18 THROUGH 64 YEARS OF AGE AT HIGH RISK OF SEVERE COVID-19

* FDA SAYS AUTHORIZES BOOSTER DOSE OF PFIZER-BIONTECH COVID-19 VACCINE FOR INDIVIDUALS 18 THROUGH 64 YEARS OF AGE THAT PUTS THEM AT HIGH RISK

Also Read: Health News Roundup: UK's Exscientia, Gates Foundation partner to develop variant-resistant COVID-19 drugs; Vietnam to mix Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines - media and more

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)