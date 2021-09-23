Left Menu

Village-level revenue officer arrested taking bribe in Rajasthan's Bikaner

PTI | Bikaner | Updated: 23-09-2021 15:51 IST | Created: 23-09-2021 15:30 IST
Village-level revenue officer arrested taking bribe in Rajasthan's Bikaner
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A village-level revenue officer was arrested on Thursday while accepting Rs 3,000 as a bribe in Rajasthan's Bikaner district, an Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) official said.

Subhash Chandra Chalia had demanded a bribe from the complainant in a land mutation case, ACB ASP Rajnish Poonia said. He said the complaint was verified following which the revenue officer was arrested on Thursday while taking the money.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Use water responsibly as Vaal Dam continue to decline

Use water responsibly as Vaal Dam continue to decline

South Africa
2
Sports News Roundup: MLB roundup: Salvador Perez breaks single-season HR mark for catchers; Golf-Tiger's enthusiasm will still be felt at Ryder Cup -Thomas and more

Sports News Roundup: MLB roundup: Salvador Perez breaks single-season HR mar...

 Global
3
Next-gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors to power DoE's supercomputers

Next-gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors to power DoE's supercomputers

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Exclusive-Polish gene project moves to drop Chinese tech on data concerns; Melbourne police arrest 200 at COVID-19 lockdown protests and more

Health News Roundup: Exclusive-Polish gene project moves to drop Chinese tec...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021