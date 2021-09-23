Village-level revenue officer arrested taking bribe in Rajasthan's Bikaner

A village-level revenue officer was arrested on Thursday while accepting Rs 3,000 as a bribe in Rajasthan's Bikaner district, an Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) official said.

Subhash Chandra Chalia had demanded a bribe from the complainant in a land mutation case, ACB ASP Rajnish Poonia said. He said the complaint was verified following which the revenue officer was arrested on Thursday while taking the money.

