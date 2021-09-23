4 fugitive rape accused arrested

Four persons who were on the run in connection with separate rape cases in Odisha’s Kendrapara district have been arrested, police said on Thursday.

An accused in a 2019 rape case was held from his father-in-law’s house in Sukarpada village on Wednesday, while another 27-year-old man who had allegedly sexually assaulted a woman in 2017 was arrested from Bhubaneswar, Kendrapara sub divisional police officer Rajiv Lochan Panda said.

Two other accused in rape cases in 2019 were arrested by special squads of the police on Wednesday night, he said.

The four were produced before the court and have been remanded in judicial custody, Panda added.

