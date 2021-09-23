Left Menu

Conversion case: UP ATS gets 10-day remand of Islamic scholar Siddiqui

The Uttar Pradesh ATS on Thursday got a 10-day remand of Islamic scholar Maulana Kaleem Siddiqui, who was arrested for running a conversion syndicate. The Anti-Terrorist Squad ATS had arrested Siddiqui on Tuesday for illegal conversion of people to Islam.Siddiqui was produced in a court on Wednesday and the ATS had sought a 10-day custody to probe the case, ADG Law and Order Prashant Kumar said.

23-09-2021
The Uttar Pradesh ATS on Thursday got a 10-day remand of Islamic scholar Maulana Kaleem Siddiqui, who was arrested for running a ''conversion syndicate''. The Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) had arrested Siddiqui on Tuesday for illegal conversion of people to Islam.

Siddiqui was produced in a court on Wednesday and the ATS had sought a 10-day custody to probe the case, ADG (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar said. The Special Additional District and Session Court (NIA/ATS) awarded the custody after going through evidence presented by the prosecution, the officer said. The remand period will start at 10 am from September 24. Maulana Siddiqui will be interrogated to get more information from him about his links, he said. Siddiqui, a well-known Islamic scholar from Meerut, was arrested three months after Delhi's Jamia Nagar residents Mufti Qazi Jahangir Alam Qasmi and Mohammad Umar Gautam were apprehended by the ATS. Qasmi and Gautam were running Islamic Dawah Centre, an outfit allegedly working on the ISI funding for converting deaf-mute students to Islam, according to officials. The ATS has so far arrested 10 people in connection with the conversion racket, Kumar said.

Those arrested were booked under relevant sections of the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act, 2020 and the Indian Penal Code, as per officials.

