PM Modi pays tributes to Ramdhari Singh Dinkar on his birth anniversary
ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-09-2021 20:01 IST | Created: 23-09-2021 20:01 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday paid tributes to poet Ramdhari Singh Dinkar on his birth anniversary.
"Tributes to Rashtrakavi Ramdhari Singh Dinkarji on his birth anniversary. His poems, which show the way to the country and society, will remain a source of inspiration for every generation," the Prime Minister said in a tweet.
The Prime Minister is on a visit to the United States. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
