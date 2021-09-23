BJP stopped from holding 'peaceful protest' with leader's body near Mamata's residence

A high-voltage drama unfolded in the city's Kalighat area on Thursday as BJP activists, led by the party's state president, Sukanta Majumder, engaged in a scuffle with the police after being stopped from holding a ''peaceful demonstration'' near West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's residence with the body of a deceased leader. Dhurjati Saha, who unsuccessfully contested the March-April Assembly polls from Magrahat Paschim constituency, had allegedly come under attack on May 2, when the vote counting was in progress.

He died at a private nursing home here on Wednesday.

BJP leaders have claimed that supporters of the ruling party had assaulted Saha. His family members have sought a CBI probe into the case.

The central agency is currently probing post-poll violence cases involving murder and rape, on the direction of the Calcutta High Court.

According to police sources, activists of the BJP were on their way to a crematorium from their party office for Saha’s last rites, when the flower-bedecked hearse suddenly took a detour through Harish Chatterjee Street, a part of the bypoll-bound Bhabanipur assembly constituency which also houses the chief minister’s residence.

As policemen threw a cordon and put guard rails to stop the hearse, forcing its driver to change direction, Majumder was seen running behind the carrier. He then sat in the middle of road in front of the TMC supremo’s residence, with supporters raising slogans against the ruling party, as the hearse moved forward.

The newly appointed state BJP chief was forced to leave the spot, along with workers of his party, following a brief scuffle with the police.

Later, while talking to reporters, he said, ''Look at the way they (police) manhandled the president of the principal opposition party. This police of the Mamata Banerjee government cannot arrest the murderers of BJP leaders but they can stop us from carrying out a peaceful demonstration outside the residence of the CM, who has not taken any action to stem attacks on our members.” BJP MP Arjun Singh and the party’s candidate for Bhabanipur by-elections, Priyanka Tibrewal, were also seen protesting against the police action.

The chief minister is the TMC candidate from the constituency.

Saha, also known as Manas, was defeated by TMC’s Giasuddin Molla, who bagged 97,006 more votes than him. The saffron party claimed that Molla’s supporters attacked him on May 2.

Molla, however, denied the charge and said he had no inkling of what happened to the BJP leader.

Reacting to the demonstration by the BJP in Kalighat, TMC deputy chief whip in Assembly Tapas Roy alleged that Majumdar was trying to foment trouble in a high-security zone.

''The new state BJP chief knows well that the road next to the CM's residence is a high-security zone, but he still tried to create trouble in that area. Such acts lower the esteem of the position he holds,'' Roy stated.

The BJP is yet to come terms with its defeat in the assembly polls, he said.

''We had repeatedly said that the BJP is finding it difficult to digest its drubbing in the assembly elections. The party knows that it stands no chance in Bhabanipur bypoll. Its members are now politicising a death,'' Roy added.

