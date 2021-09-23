Left Menu

Rajasthan: Woman along with three children jumps into well, all die

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 23-09-2021 22:19 IST | Created: 23-09-2021 22:19 IST
Rajasthan: Woman along with three children jumps into well, all die
  • Country:
  • India

A woman along with her three children jumped into a well in Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur district, resulting in their death, police said on Thursday.

The incident happened at Banotha village and the bodies were handed over to family members for the last rites. The matter was registered under CrPc Section 174, Assistant Sub-Inspector Tej Singh said.

The deceased were identified as Safedi (35), her son Ajay (9) and daughters Gauri (4) and Anushka (18 months).

The officer said the woman's husband is a tractor driver and the reason behind the incident is being investigated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Delta wants U.S. airlines to share banned passenger lists

Delta wants U.S. airlines to share banned passenger lists

 United States
2
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22463: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22463: What's new?

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Melbourne braces for anti-lockdown protests as daily cases hit pandemic high; Developing nations' plea to world's wealthy at U.N.: stop vaccine hoarding and more

Health News Roundup: Melbourne braces for anti-lockdown protests as daily ca...

 Global
4
OPPO Unveils Updated OPPO Communication Lab in collaboration with Ericsson

OPPO Unveils Updated OPPO Communication Lab in collaboration with Ericsson

 China

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021