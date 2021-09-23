CISF detects 4 gold bars worth Rs 14 lakh at Delhi airport

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) on Thursday detected four gold bars weighing about 300 gm worth approximately Rs 14 lakh at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport during pre-embarkation security check and passenger was handed over to Customs Officials for further action in the case. The troops of the paramilitary force detected the gold bars at about 5.15 a.m. during pre-embarkation security check through X-BIS machine at domestic Security Hold Area (SHA) of Terminal-3 at IGI Airport.

The gold bars were seized from the possession of an Indian passenger identified as Abdul Majid Mohammed Vtaniya, who arrived from Riyadh Via Doha by Qatar Airways flight and further bound for Ahmedabad by Vistara Airlines flight. "Sub-Inspector Nirip Kumar detected the gold bars, weighing about 300 gm from the hand baggage of the passenger," said the CISF.

On enquiry, Mohammed could not produce any valid document. The matter was informed to Senior Officers of CISF and Customs Officials. Further action in the case is going on (ANI)

