Left Menu

BSF apprehends 3 Bangladeshis, hands them over to BGB

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 23-09-2021 22:25 IST | Created: 23-09-2021 22:25 IST
BSF apprehends 3 Bangladeshis, hands them over to BGB
  • Country:
  • India

Three Bangladeshis, who were trying to sneak into India, were apprehended by the BSF and later handed over to the border guards of the neighbouring country in a goodwill gesture, an official here said on Thursday.

Acting on a tip-off, Border Security Force (BSF) personnel nabbed the three Bangladeshi nationals at Dighaltari outpost in West Bengal's Cooch Behar district on Wednesday, the official of the paramilitary force said.

During interrogation, the trio said that they were labourers and were planning to go to New Delhi in search of jobs. They were identified as 28-year-old Md Tajul Islam, 21-year-old Md Anarul Seikh and 12-year-old Ahidul Islam.

All three were handed over to the Border Guards Bangladesh (BGB) during a flag meeting.

The BSF has also seized 295 bottles of prohibited cough syrup and 29.3 kg Ganja on Wednesday along the India-Bangladesh border while the goods were being smuggled to Bangladesh, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Delta wants U.S. airlines to share banned passenger lists

Delta wants U.S. airlines to share banned passenger lists

 United States
2
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22463: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22463: What's new?

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Melbourne braces for anti-lockdown protests as daily cases hit pandemic high; Developing nations' plea to world's wealthy at U.N.: stop vaccine hoarding and more

Health News Roundup: Melbourne braces for anti-lockdown protests as daily ca...

 Global
4
OPPO Unveils Updated OPPO Communication Lab in collaboration with Ericsson

OPPO Unveils Updated OPPO Communication Lab in collaboration with Ericsson

 China

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021