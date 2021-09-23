Left Menu

C'garh: Naxals kill labourer; torch vehicles at construction site in Narayanpur

PTI | Narayanpur | Updated: 23-09-2021 22:32 IST | Created: 23-09-2021 22:32 IST
A group of armed Naxals allegedly killed a labourer and torched four vehicles and a JCB machine at a construction site on a road in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district on Thursday, police said.

The incident took place around 4.15 am in Madhonar village under Chhotedongar police station, where a culvert is being constructed under Pradham Mantri Gram Sadak Yojna (PMGSY) scheme, an official said.

At least 36 ultras stormed at the construction site, assaulted workers and opened fire at the supervisor, he said.

The cadres then proceeded to set fire to a JCB machine, two tractors and two motorcycles at the site, the official said.

A labourer identified as Sandip was killed in the attack, he said, adding that a team from the security forces rushed to the site and sent the body for post-mortem. A Maoist pamphlet was found at the spot, in which the ultras have warned villagers to stay away from development activities, the official said.

