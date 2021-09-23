Left Menu

10 additional judges of Karnataka HC, 2 of Kerala HC elevated as permanent judges

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-09-2021 22:34 IST | Created: 23-09-2021 22:34 IST
Ten additional judges of the Karnataka High Court and two from the Kerala High Court were elevated as permanent judges on Thursday, the law ministry said.

According to notifications issued by the Department of Justice, justices Maralur Indrakumar Arun, Engalaguppe Seetharamaiah Indiresh, Ravi Venkappa Hosmani, Savanur Vishwajith Shetty, Shivashankar Amarannavar, Makkimane Ganeshaiah Uma, Vedavyasachar Srishananda, Hanchate Sanjeevkumar, Padmaraj Nemachandra Desai and Panjigadde Krishna Bhat, additional judges of the Karnataka High Court, have been made judges of the same high court with effect from the date they assume charge of their respective offices.

Another notification said justices Mudalikulam Raman Anitha and Karunakaran Nair Haripal, additional judges of the Kerala High Court, to be judges of the high court with effect from the date they assume charge of their respective offices.

As on September 1, the sanctioned strength of the Karnataka High Court is 62, but is functioning with 45 judges.

Similarly, the Kerala High Court, with a sanctioned strength of 47, is working with 37 judges.

The combined sanctioned strength of the 25 high courts in the country is 1,098 judges with 465 vacancies.

