U.S. House backs bill to provide $1 billion for Israel Iron Dome system
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 23-09-2021 23:30 IST | Created: 23-09-2021 23:30 IST
- Country:
- United States
The U.S. House of Representatives voted overwhelmingly on Thursday for legislation to provide $1 billion to Israel to replenish its "Iron Dome" missile-defense system, just two days after the funding was removed from a broader spending bill.
As voting continued, the House backed the measure by 360 to 8.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- The U.S. House of Representatives
- House
- Israel
Advertisement