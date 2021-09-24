Left Menu

Harry, Meghan visit NYC sites, including September 11 memorial

Hochul chatted with Meghan while de Blasio and Harry spoke before posing for photos in front of the building, which stands near where the centers former twin towers were destroyed by terrorists on Sept.

PTI | Newyork | Updated: 24-09-2021 00:00 IST | Created: 24-09-2021 00:00 IST
Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, got a hawk's-eye view of New York City on Thursday with a visit to the rebuilt World Trade Center's signature tower.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, de Blasio's wife, Chirlane McCray, and their son, Dante de Blasio, posed for photos with Harry and Meghan at the 1,268-foot (386-meter) observatory at One World Trade Center, where clouds partially obscured the panoramic view.

In answer to a question about how she was enjoying her trip to New York, Meghan responded, “It's wonderful to be back, thank you.'' Harry, asked the same question, said, “It's wonderful, thank you.” The royals did not make further remarks.

After enjoying the view from the 102nd floor, they made their way back down and outside. Hochul chatted with Meghan while de Blasio and Harry spoke before posing for photos in front of the building, which stands near where the center's former twin towers were destroyed by terrorists on Sept. 11, 2001.

Harry and Meghan then visited the neighboring Sept. 11 memorial plaza. The couple looked out over a reflecting pool where one of the towers stood and then visited the Sept. 11 museum.

The duke and duchess are in New York for a Global Citizen Live event to call for vaccine equity.

