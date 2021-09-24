Left Menu

Lebanon's Hezbollah says second diesel ship from Iran arrived in Baniyas - al-Manar TV

Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 24-09-2021 09:46 IST | Created: 24-09-2021 09:35 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr
Lebanon's Hezbollah announced the arrival of a second ship loaded with diesel coming from Iran to Syria's Baniyas port Thursday evening, the group's al-Manar TV said on its Telegram channel early on Friday. The Iran-aligned group says the fuel shipments should ease a crippling energy crisis in Lebanon, while Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati said Iranian shipments constitute a breach of Lebanon's sovereignty.

Both Syria and Iran are under U.S. sanctions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

