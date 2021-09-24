Lebanon's Hezbollah says second diesel ship from Iran arrived in Baniyas - al-Manar TV

Lebanon's Hezbollah announced the arrival of a second ship loaded with diesel coming from Iran to Syria's Baniyas port Thursday evening, the group's al-Manar TV said on its Telegram channel early on Friday. The Iran-aligned group says the fuel shipments should ease a crippling energy crisis in Lebanon, while Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati said Iranian shipments constitute a breach of Lebanon's sovereignty.

Both Syria and Iran are under U.S. sanctions.

