Left Menu

Dombivli gang-rape case: Two more arrested from Navi Mumbai; 28 nabbed so far

The Special Investigation Team SIT of Thane police has arrested two more persons from Navi Mumbai in connection with the alleged gang-rape of a 15-year-old girl, an official said on Friday.With this, the number of arrested persons has gone up to 26, while two minors have already been detained.The girl was allegedly gang-raped multiple times over a period of eight months in Thane district.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 24-09-2021 11:29 IST | Created: 24-09-2021 11:12 IST
Dombivli gang-rape case: Two more arrested from Navi Mumbai; 28 nabbed so far
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Thane police has arrested two more persons from Navi Mumbai in connection with the alleged gang-rape of a 15-year-old girl, an official said on Friday.

With this, the number of arrested persons has gone up to 26, while two minors have already been detained.

The girl was allegedly gang-raped multiple times over a period of eight months in the Thane district. The alleged incidents took place at different locations, including Dombivli, Badlapur, Murbad, and Rabale, between January 29 and September 22 this year. The victim has named 33 accused, police have said.

''Police have arrested two more persons in this case. Both of them were nabbed from Navi Mumbai on Thursday night, with one of them being caught from the Rabale node. So far, 26 persons have been arrested and two minors detained. Search is on for the remaining accused,'' the official said. The prime accused in the case has already been arrested, he said. Based on the girl's complaint, the Manpada police in Dombivli have registered a case against 33 persons under IPC sections 376 (rape), 376 (n) (repeated rape), 376 (d) (gang-rape), 376 (3) (rape on a woman under sixteen years of age) and provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Delta wants U.S. airlines to share banned passenger lists

Delta wants U.S. airlines to share banned passenger lists

 United States
2
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22463: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22463: What's new?

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Melbourne braces for anti-lockdown protests as daily cases hit pandemic high; Developing nations' plea to world's wealthy at U.N.: stop vaccine hoarding and more

Health News Roundup: Melbourne braces for anti-lockdown protests as daily ca...

 Global
4
New research finds how associative memories are formed

New research finds how associative memories are formed

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021