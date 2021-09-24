Left Menu

Shorts fired in Delhi's Rohini court premises, 4 dead

Gangster Jitender Mann 'Gogi', who was fired upon by assailants in Delhi's Rohini court premises on Friday, has died, said Delhi Police.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-09-2021 14:50 IST | Created: 24-09-2021 14:50 IST
Visual from Rohini court (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Gangster Jitender Mann 'Gogi', who was fired upon by assailants in Delhi's Rohini court premises on Friday, has died, said Delhi Police. "The assailants opened fire at gangster Jitender Mann 'Gogi' when he was brought to Delhi's Rohini court by police for a hearing. In retaliation, three attackers were killed," said DCP, Rohini.

As many as three people were injured in the shooting incident in court premises. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

