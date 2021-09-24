Left Menu

Online IPL betting racket busted in Uttarakhand, 1 arrested

Uttarakhand Special Task Force (STF) on Thursday night arrested a man in the Prakash Nagar area of Dehradun for allegedly being involved in illegal online betting during an Indian Premier League (IPL) match.

Accused Ashish Ahuja involved in illegal online betting (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttarakhand Special Task Force (STF) on Thursday night arrested a man in the Prakash Nagar area of Dehradun for allegedly being involved in illegal online betting during an Indian Premier League (IPL) match. The network was being operated by the accused, identified as Ashish Ahuja, from Gurugram.

"We received the information that some people operated online betting racket in order to make a profit. During the investigation process, it has been revealed that this network was being operated from Gurugram through a software," said STF. The team informed that the accomplice, identified as Rishu Jaiswal, is absconding.

"Five mobile phones, LCD, set-top box, internet modem, account book (monetary record of lakhs), cash worth Rs 562,000 were also recovered from the spot," said STF. "Earlier, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami also held a meeting at the police headquarters in which he instructed the STF and police to take strict actions on illegal activities being performed in the state," they added.

Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

