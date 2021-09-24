Left Menu

Assam: Top DNLA militants come overground for peace talks with govt

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 24-09-2021 15:56 IST | Created: 24-09-2021 15:48 IST
Assam: Top DNLA militants come overground for peace talks with govt
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Top militants of the proscribed Dimasa National Liberation Army (DNLA), active in the hill districts of Assam, came to the fore on Friday to hold talks with the government, a senior police officer said.

The self-styled chairman of the militant group Edika Diphusa alias Kharmindao Dimasa, his deputy Juddychan Haflongbar alias America Dimasa and 'general secretary' Prithamjit Jidongsa alias Galao Dimasa came ''overground'' to hold the peace talks, barely a fortnight after declaring a unilateral ceasefire, he said.

Assam Education Minister Manoj Pegu, Special Director-General of Police (Law and Order) GP Singh, and ADGP (Special Branch) Hiren Nath along with other senior police and CRPF officers received them at Dhansiri in Karbi Anglong district.

A large number of people was also present there, the officer said.

The three militants were being brought to Guwahati, he said.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said he was hoping for a permanent solution and peace in the region.

''Peace is not illusive (sic) when we walk the extra mile. Dimasa National Liberation Army (DNLA), an armed outfit of Assam's hill districts, came out from the jungle today. We welcome them to dialogue and hope for permanent solution and peace,'' he tweeted, tagging Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

The DNLA was formed in early 2019 aiming to establish a ''sovereign and independent Dimasa nation''. It was active in the Karbi Anglong and Dima Hasao districts of the state.

The DNLA declared a unilateral ceasefire for three months on September 7 as a ''goodwill gesture and as a positive response to the call for peace'' by the chief minister.

DNLA militants were allegedly involved in the killing of five truckers transporting coal in the Dima Hasao district on August 27, after the truck owners failed to pay the money demanded the outfit.

Chief Minister Sarma, after assuming office on May 10, had appealed to all militant groups to come forward for talks.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Delta wants U.S. airlines to share banned passenger lists

Delta wants U.S. airlines to share banned passenger lists

 United States
2
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22463: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22463: What's new?

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Melbourne braces for anti-lockdown protests as daily cases hit pandemic high; Developing nations' plea to world's wealthy at U.N.: stop vaccine hoarding and more

Health News Roundup: Melbourne braces for anti-lockdown protests as daily ca...

 Global
4
ADB approves $251m for urban flood management in India

ADB approves $251m for urban flood management in India

India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021