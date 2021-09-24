Norway to end pandemic restrictions from Saturday

Norway will reopen society on Saturday, the government said on Friday, ending pandemic-curbing restrictions that have limited social interaction and hobbled many businesses.

"It is 561 days since we introduced the toughest measures in Norway in peacetime ... Now the time has come to return to a normal daily life," Prime Minister Erna Solberg told a news conference.

The restrictions will end at 1600 CET (1400 GMT) on Saturday, she said.

