Left Menu

Maha: 2 booked for entering Bhiwandi remand home, threatening official

PTI | Thane | Updated: 24-09-2021 17:13 IST | Created: 24-09-2021 17:13 IST
Maha: 2 booked for entering Bhiwandi remand home, threatening official
  • Country:
  • India

Two people have been booked for allegedly trespassing on Bhiwandi remand home in Thane district and threatening an official there, police said on Friday.

The accused, one of whom claims to be a journalist, went to the remand home and demanded government records as well as CCTV footage, and then threatened the facility's superintendent when she refused to cooperate, an official said.

A case was registered based on her complaint in Shanti Nagar police station and further probe was underway, the official said, adding that no arrest has been made so far.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Delta wants U.S. airlines to share banned passenger lists

Delta wants U.S. airlines to share banned passenger lists

 United States
2
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22463: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22463: What's new?

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Melbourne braces for anti-lockdown protests as daily cases hit pandemic high; Developing nations' plea to world's wealthy at U.N.: stop vaccine hoarding and more

Health News Roundup: Melbourne braces for anti-lockdown protests as daily ca...

 Global
4
ADB approves $251m for urban flood management in India

ADB approves $251m for urban flood management in India

India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021