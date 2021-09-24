Maha: 2 booked for entering Bhiwandi remand home, threatening official

Two people have been booked for allegedly trespassing on Bhiwandi remand home in Thane district and threatening an official there, police said on Friday.

The accused, one of whom claims to be a journalist, went to the remand home and demanded government records as well as CCTV footage, and then threatened the facility's superintendent when she refused to cooperate, an official said.

A case was registered based on her complaint in Shanti Nagar police station and further probe was underway, the official said, adding that no arrest has been made so far.

