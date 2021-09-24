KCR again leaves for Delhi; 2nd trip this month

Left Menu

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 24-09-2021 18:23 IST | Created: 24-09-2021 18:23 IST
Hyderabad, Sep. 24 (PTI): Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Friday left for New Delhi to call on some Union Ministers to hold discussions on issues relating to the State, including paddy procurement, official sources said.

This is his second visit to the capital this month.

Rao would camp for two days in New Delhi and is scheduled to meet Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Saturday and attend a meeting of Chief Ministers of Maoist-affected States to be organised on September 26 by the Home Ministry, an official press release said on Thursday.

Rao would meet Union Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Piyush Goyal also and discuss about paddy procurement. The Chief Minister would be back in Hyderabad on the same day, according to the release.

During his meeting with Shekhawat, Rao is expected to discuss on sharing of riverwaters with neighbouring Andhra Pradesh.

During his visit earlier this month, he met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and others over issues concerning Telangana besides laying the foundation stone for TRS party's office building in Delhi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

