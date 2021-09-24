Left Menu

Shots fired in Delhi's Rohini court premises, 3 dead

Gangster Jitender Mann 'Gogi', who was fired upon by assailants in Delhi's Rohini court premises on Friday, has died, said Delhi Police on Friday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-09-2021 20:55 IST | Created: 24-09-2021 20:54 IST
Shots fired in Delhi's Rohini court premises, 3 dead
Visual from Rohini court (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Gangster Jitender Mann 'Gogi', who was fired upon by assailants in Delhi's Rohini court premises on Friday, has died, said Delhi Police on Friday. "The assailants opened fire at gangster Jitender Mann 'Gogi' when he was brought to Delhi's Rohini court by police for a hearing. In retaliation, two attackers were killed," said DCP, Rohini.

As many as three people were injured in the shooting incident in court premises. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Doctors scale rockslides, invoke gods to vaccinate Himalayan villages; Vietnam delays reopening resort island over low vaccination rate and more

Health News Roundup: Doctors scale rockslides, invoke gods to vaccinate Hima...

 Global
2
Jagrati Awasthi and Ankita Jain bag second and third ranks respectively in civil services exam: UPSC.

Jagrati Awasthi and Ankita Jain bag second and third ranks respectively in c...

 India
3
Mars habitability limited by its small size: Study

Mars habitability limited by its small size: Study

 United States
4
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005611 update for v21H2 and v21H1

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005611 update for v21H2 and v21H1

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021