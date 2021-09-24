Left Menu

Supreme Court sets Barrett ceremonial swearing-in for Oct 1

They did attend the ceremony for Trumps other two high court appointees, Justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh.Barrett was confirmed by the Senate, 52-48, just days before the 2020 presidential election to take the seat of the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and entrench a conservative majority on the high court.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 24-09-2021 21:01 IST | Created: 24-09-2021 21:01 IST
Supreme Court sets Barrett ceremonial swearing-in for Oct 1
  • Country:
  • United States

The Supreme Court says it will hold a ceremonial swearing-in for Justice Amy Coney Barrett on October 1, delayed by nearly a year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Attendance for the courtroom ceremony will be by invitation only, the court said Friday. The building remains closed to the public.

There was no word Friday whether former President Donald Trump and Melania Trump would be at the swearing-in, known as an investiture. They did attend the ceremony for Trump's other two high court appointees, Justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh.

Barrett was confirmed by the Senate, 52-48, just days before the 2020 presidential election to take the seat of the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and entrench a conservative majority on the high court. She was officially sworn in in late October.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Doctors scale rockslides, invoke gods to vaccinate Himalayan villages; Vietnam delays reopening resort island over low vaccination rate and more

Health News Roundup: Doctors scale rockslides, invoke gods to vaccinate Hima...

 Global
2
Jagrati Awasthi and Ankita Jain bag second and third ranks respectively in civil services exam: UPSC.

Jagrati Awasthi and Ankita Jain bag second and third ranks respectively in c...

 India
3
Mars habitability limited by its small size: Study

Mars habitability limited by its small size: Study

 United States
4
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005611 update for v21H2 and v21H1

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005611 update for v21H2 and v21H1

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021