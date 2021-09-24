Left Menu

U.S. envoy to visit Sudan next week, White House says

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 24-09-2021 21:33 IST | Created: 24-09-2021 21:32 IST
U.S. special envoy Jeffrey Feltman will travel to Sudan next week to reaffirm American support for the country after an attempted coup, White House national security advisor Jake Sullivan said on Friday.

In a phone call with Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, Sullivan "underscored that any attempt by military actors to undermine the spirit and agreed benchmarks of Sudan's constitutional declaration would have significant consequences for the U.S.-Sudan bilateral relationship and planned assistance," the National Security Council said in a statement.

