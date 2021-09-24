Convene meeting to solve waterlogging issue in northwest Delhi: BJP MP urges Baijal

BJP MP Hans Raj Hans has written a letter to Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal urging him to convene a meeting of officials of departments concerned to solve the waterlogging problem in his northwest Delhi constituency. In his letter, Hans has alleged ''non cooperation of Delhi government agencies'' in solving the waterlogging issue, and said the residents of his constituency were suffering a lot due to it.

''North-West Delhi is my constituency. Your kind attention is invited to severe civic problem of water logging in my north-west constituency, especially in Kirari, Mundka and Bawana Vidhan Sabhas,'' said Hans in the letter written on Wednesday.

In recent months owing to heavy rains, waterlogging in many parts of northwest Delhi has led to potholes on several roads, he said, urging Baijal to convene a meeting of government agencies concerned.

