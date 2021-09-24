Left Menu

Convene meeting to solve waterlogging issue in northwest Delhi: BJP MP urges Baijal

Your kind attention is invited to severe civic problem of water logging in my north-west constituency, especially in Kirari, Mundka and Bawana Vidhan Sabhas, said Hans in the letter written on Wednesday.In recent months owing to heavy rains, waterlogging in many parts of northwest Delhi has led to potholes on several roads, he said, urging Baijal to convene a meeting of government agencies concerned.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-09-2021 21:37 IST | Created: 24-09-2021 21:35 IST
Convene meeting to solve waterlogging issue in northwest Delhi: BJP MP urges Baijal
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter (@LtGovDelhi)
  • Country:
  • India

BJP MP Hans Raj Hans has written a letter to Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal urging him to convene a meeting of officials of departments concerned to solve the waterlogging problem in his northwest Delhi constituency. In his letter, Hans has alleged ''non cooperation of Delhi government agencies'' in solving the waterlogging issue, and said the residents of his constituency were suffering a lot due to it.

''North-West Delhi is my constituency. Your kind attention is invited to severe civic problem of water logging in my north-west constituency, especially in Kirari, Mundka and Bawana Vidhan Sabhas,'' said Hans in the letter written on Wednesday.

In recent months owing to heavy rains, waterlogging in many parts of northwest Delhi has led to potholes on several roads, he said, urging Baijal to convene a meeting of government agencies concerned.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Doctors scale rockslides, invoke gods to vaccinate Himalayan villages; Vietnam delays reopening resort island over low vaccination rate and more

Health News Roundup: Doctors scale rockslides, invoke gods to vaccinate Hima...

 Global
2
Jagrati Awasthi and Ankita Jain bag second and third ranks respectively in civil services exam: UPSC.

Jagrati Awasthi and Ankita Jain bag second and third ranks respectively in c...

 India
3
Mars habitability limited by its small size: Study

Mars habitability limited by its small size: Study

 United States
4
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005611 update for v21H2 and v21H1

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005611 update for v21H2 and v21H1

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021