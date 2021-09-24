Maha: 19-year-old boy held for raping 6-year-old girl

A teen boy was held for allegedly raping a six-year-old girl in Thane district, Mira Bhayander Vasai Virar police said on Friday.

The incident took place on Thursday and a case was registered after the girl confided in her parents, an official said.

The 19-year-old accused, a plumber, was charged under IPC and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, he informed.

