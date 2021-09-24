Nagpur: Gang makes unsuccessful attempt to break open ATM

A gang made an unsuccessful attempt at cutting open an ATM of a bank in Pardi area of Nagpur, police said on Friday.

The incident happened on Thursday night in Kapsi, an official said.

''They tried to cut open the ATM with a gas cutter. After failing to open the machine, they fled from the spot. Efforts are on to nab them,'' the Pardi police station official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)