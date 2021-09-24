Left Menu

UPSC declares final result of Civil Services Examination, 2020

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Friday evening declared the final result of the Civil Services Examination, 2020.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-09-2021 23:24 IST | Created: 24-09-2021 23:24 IST
UPSC declares final result of Civil Services Examination, 2020
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Friday evening declared the final result of the Civil Services Examination, 2020. A total of 761 candidates have been recommended for appointment. Shubham Kumar from Katihar in Bihar has secured the first position.

"Based on the result of the written part of Civil Services Examination, 2020 held by the Union Public Service Commission in January 2021 and the interviews for Personality Test held in August-September, 2021, a list, in order of merit, of candidates who have been recommended for appointment to Indian Administrative Service; Indian Foreign Service; Indian Police Service; and Central Services, Group 'A' and Group 'B' has been released," read an official statement issued by the UPSC today. Appointment to the various Services will be made according to the number of vacancies available with due consideration to the provisions contained in the Rules for the Examination. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Doctors scale rockslides, invoke gods to vaccinate Himalayan villages; Vietnam delays reopening resort island over low vaccination rate and more

Health News Roundup: Doctors scale rockslides, invoke gods to vaccinate Hima...

 Global
2
Jagrati Awasthi and Ankita Jain bag second and third ranks respectively in civil services exam: UPSC.

Jagrati Awasthi and Ankita Jain bag second and third ranks respectively in c...

 India
3
Mars habitability limited by its small size: Study

Mars habitability limited by its small size: Study

 United States
4
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005611 update for v21H2 and v21H1

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005611 update for v21H2 and v21H1

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021