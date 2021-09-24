2 cops suspended for extorting money from gas cylinder supplying vehicle owner

Two constables posted with the Police Response Vehicle here have been suspended after they allegedly extorted money from a vehicle owner who delivers gas cylinders in the area, officials said on Friday.

When the vehicle owner stopped paying a fixed monthly sum, the cops intercepted the vehicle and carried the employees to Govindpuram police outpost. The incident took place on August 30.

Upon getting an oral complaint by the vehicle owner, an inquiry was handed over to Circle Officer of Kavi Nagar Anshu Jain. After getting the report, head constable Santosh Kumar and constable Harvinder Singh have been suspended from service.

Senior Superintendent of Police Pawan Kumar said the suspended policemen have tarnished the image of the police. A departmental inquiry has also been set up against them, the SSP added.

