Left Menu

Ex-New England mob boss loses appeal of conviction for 1993 murder

The 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Boston affirmed http://media.ca1.uscourts.gov/pdf.opinions/18-1899P-01A.pdf a jury's 2018 verdict finding Francis "Cadillac Frank" Salemme and Paul Weadick guilty of killing club owner Steven DiSarro because they believed he would cooperate with federal investigators. Defense lawyers argued https://www.reuters.com/article/us-massachusetts-crime-salemme/ex-new-england-mob-boss-appeals-conviction-for-1993-murder-idUSKBN29B2M8 that jurors were wrongly told they only had to find the men's motive was to prevent a "possible" rather than reasonably likely communication with a federal officer.

Reuters | Updated: 25-09-2021 06:06 IST | Created: 25-09-2021 06:06 IST
Ex-New England mob boss loses appeal of conviction for 1993 murder

A federal appeals court on Friday upheld the conviction of an octogenarian former New England mob boss sentenced to life in prison for the 1993 murder of a nightclub owner whose remains were discovered in Rhode Island five years ago. The 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Boston affirmed http://media.ca1.uscourts.gov/pdf.opinions/18-1899P-01A.pdf a jury's 2018 verdict finding Francis "Cadillac Frank" Salemme and Paul Weadick guilty of killing club owner Steven DiSarro because they believed he would cooperate with federal investigators.

Defense lawyers argued https://www.reuters.com/article/us-massachusetts-crime-salemme/ex-new-england-mob-boss-appeals-conviction-for-1993-murder-idUSKBN29B2M8 that jurors were wrongly told they only had to find the men's motive was to prevent a "possible" rather than reasonably likely communication with a federal officer. But U.S. Circuit Judge William Kayata, writing for the three-judge panel, said the evidence met even that standard. The court rejected Weadick's claims he was deprived of a fair trial by being tried alongside Salemme.

Lawrence Gerzog, Salemme's lawyer, said he was "disappointed in the outcome." Mark Shea, Weadick's lawyer, promised a further appeal, calling him "wrongfully convicted." The case stemmed from an era when organized crime in Boston was run by Salemme, who headed the New England family of La Cosa Nostra in the 1990s, and the gangster James "Whitey" Bulger, who was serving a life sentence when he was killed in prison in 2018.

Prosecutors said Salemme, now 88, had a secret interest in a South Boston music venue called The Channel, which DiSarro had purchased. Stephen "The Rifleman" Flemmi, a longtime partner of Bulger's who had long known Salemme, testified that Salemme was concerned DiSarro was speaking to authorities and might implicate him in crimes.

Flemmi said he saw Salemme's now-deceased son strangling DiSarro as Weadick held his legs and Salemme watched. Flemmi, 84, said he quickly left. But he said Salemme later told him DiSarro was killed and that his body was buried at a Rhode Island construction site.

Salemme was only charged in 2016 after authorities discovered DiSarro's remains in Providence, Rhode Island.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005611 update for v21H2 and v21H1

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005611 update for v21H2 and v21H1

 Global
2
Mars habitability limited by its small size: Study

Mars habitability limited by its small size: Study

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Doctors scale rockslides, invoke gods to vaccinate Himalayan villages; Vietnam delays reopening resort island over low vaccination rate and more

Health News Roundup: Doctors scale rockslides, invoke gods to vaccinate Hima...

 Global
4
Jagrati Awasthi and Ankita Jain bag second and third ranks respectively in civil services exam: UPSC.

Jagrati Awasthi and Ankita Jain bag second and third ranks respectively in c...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021