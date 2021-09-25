Left Menu

85-year-old man dies by suicide in Muzaffarnagar

The man was a resident of Bhartiya Colony under the New Mandi police station here.Police said the body has been sent for postmortem and investigation in the case taken up.In another incident, the body of a 40-year-old man was found near a road in the civil line police station area here.Police said they have not been able to identify the deceased yet.

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 25-09-2021 10:02 IST | Created: 25-09-2021 09:55 IST
85-year-old man dies by suicide in Muzaffarnagar
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An 85-year-old man hanged himself to death at his home here, police said Saturday. They said Peru Singh's body was found hanging from a grille Friday evening, but it was not immediately clear why he took the extreme step. The man was a resident of Bhartiya Colony under the New Mandi police station here.

Police said the body has been sent for postmortem and investigation in the case taken up.

In another incident, the body of a 40-year-old man was found near a road in the civil line police station area here.

Police said they have not been able to identify the deceased yet. The body has been sent for postmortem.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005611 update for v21H2 and v21H1

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005611 update for v21H2 and v21H1

 Global
2
Mars habitability limited by its small size: Study

Mars habitability limited by its small size: Study

 United States
3
Jagrati Awasthi and Ankita Jain bag second and third ranks respectively in civil services exam: UPSC.

Jagrati Awasthi and Ankita Jain bag second and third ranks respectively in c...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Doctors scale rockslides, invoke gods to vaccinate Himalayan villages; Vietnam delays reopening resort island over low vaccination rate and more

Health News Roundup: Doctors scale rockslides, invoke gods to vaccinate Hima...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021