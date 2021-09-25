Left Menu

ED summons Maharashtra minister Anil Parab again in money laundering case

Enforcement Directorate has summoned Shiv Sena leader and Maharashtra Transport Minister Anil Parab for September 28, in connection with a money laundering case, it said on Saturday.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 25-09-2021 11:12 IST | Created: 25-09-2021 11:12 IST
ED summons Maharashtra minister Anil Parab again in money laundering case
Maharashtra Transport Minister Anil Parab (File photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Enforcement Directorate has summoned Shiv Sena leader and Maharashtra Transport Minister Anil Parab for September 28, in connection with a money laundering case, it said on Saturday. Earlier on August 29, ED had summoned Parab in connection with the money laundering case, following which he on August 31 sought 14 days time to appear before the agency.

ED has also summoned Parab's close aide Regional Transport Office (RTO) officer Bajrang Kharmate in the same money laundering case, in September. The summons came days after a viral video clip surfaced in which Parab can be seen ordering police officers to arrest Union Minister Narayan Rane without delay.

Maharashtra BJP MLA Ashish Shelar had also accused Parab of the brief arrest of Rane and demanded a CBI inquiry into the arrest and the entire procedure of action. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005611 update for v21H2 and v21H1

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005611 update for v21H2 and v21H1

 Global
2
Mars habitability limited by its small size: Study

Mars habitability limited by its small size: Study

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Doctors scale rockslides, invoke gods to vaccinate Himalayan villages; Vietnam delays reopening resort island over low vaccination rate and more

Health News Roundup: Doctors scale rockslides, invoke gods to vaccinate Hima...

 Global
4
Jagrati Awasthi and Ankita Jain bag second and third ranks respectively in civil services exam: UPSC.

Jagrati Awasthi and Ankita Jain bag second and third ranks respectively in c...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021