Govt to focus on digitisation of 98,000 agri cooperatives for digital lending

The government will focus on digitisation and modernisation of about 98,000 primary agriculture cooperatives PACs to ensure digital lending, said Devendra Kumar Singh, Secretary, Ministry of Cooperation, on Saturday.He was speaking at the first Sehkarita Sammelan or National Cooperative Conference here.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-09-2021 12:30 IST | Created: 25-09-2021 12:18 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The government will focus on digitization and modernization of about 98,000 primary agriculture cooperatives (PACs) to ensure digital lending, said Devendra Kumar Singh, Secretary, Ministry of Cooperation, on Saturday.

He was speaking at the first 'Sehkarita Sammelan' or National Cooperative Conference here. In the Union Budget 2021, the government had announced the setting up of the Ministry of Cooperation. Union Home Minister Amit Shah has been given the additional charge of the ministry.

Kumar said the government will also take steps to popularise the cooperative movement and quality products manufactured by cooperatives in the international market.

The priority will be on ''ease of doing business'' in cooperatives, the secretary said and added the cooperative manpower will be trained to bring professionalism.

He applauded the contribution of cooperative bodies like IFFCO, KRIBHCO, Amul in strengthening the cooperative movement and achieving milestones.

The conference at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium is being organized by cooperative bodies like IFFCO, National Cooperative Federation of India, Amul, Sahakar Bharti, NAFED, and KRIBHCO.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

