Left Menu

Thakur flags off second edition of Ultimate Ladakh Cycling Challenge

PTI | Leh | Updated: 25-09-2021 14:47 IST | Created: 25-09-2021 14:41 IST
Thakur flags off second edition of Ultimate Ladakh Cycling Challenge
Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur flagged off cycle rally in Leh (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Sports Minister Anurag Thakur on Saturday flagged off the second edition of Ultimate Ladakh Cycling Challenge here.

Organised by Ladakh police in coordination with Cycling Federation of India, the cycle challenge is part of the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mohatsav' and 'Fit India Movement'.

The minister said that the motivation behind Fit India Movement, as envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is to invigorate fitness consciousness among the people of India.

While emphasising the role of youth in promoting the Fit India Campaign, Thakur said ''Let's cycle, let's stay fit, let's keep India fit. If the youth is fit, India is fit.'' Thakur added that he feels exited seeing the vigour among Ladakh youth participating in the cycling competition at 11,000 feet above the sea level. The minister also participated in a cycling competition along with Member of Parliament Jamyang Tsering Namgyal and CEC Tashi Gyalson.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005611 update for v21H2 and v21H1

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005611 update for v21H2 and v21H1

 Global
2
Mars habitability limited by its small size: Study

Mars habitability limited by its small size: Study

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Doctors scale rockslides, invoke gods to vaccinate Himalayan villages; Vietnam delays reopening resort island over low vaccination rate and more

Health News Roundup: Doctors scale rockslides, invoke gods to vaccinate Hima...

 Global
4
Jagrati Awasthi and Ankita Jain bag second and third ranks respectively in civil services exam: UPSC.

Jagrati Awasthi and Ankita Jain bag second and third ranks respectively in c...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021