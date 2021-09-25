Left Menu

Croatia: Dead children found with man who attempted suicide

They discovered a 56-year-old man in damaged health and the children, who had been killed, the statement said, adding that a criminal investigation was underway.Croatian media identified the man as an Austrian citizen who lived and worked in Zagreb. News portal Index said the children were 7-year-old fraternal twins, a boy and a girl, and a 4-year-old boy.

PTI | Zagreb | Updated: 25-09-2021 16:02 IST | Created: 25-09-2021 16:02 IST
  • Country:
  • Croatia

Three small children were found dead in an apartment in Croatia's capital Saturday along with a man who had tried to kill himself, police said.

Officers went to the apartment in Zagreb at around 2.a.m. after they received a report about an attempted suicide, police said in a statement. They discovered a 56-year-old man in damaged health and the children, who had been killed, the statement said, adding that a criminal investigation was underway.

Croatian media identified the man as an Austrian citizen who lived and worked in Zagreb. News portal Index said the children were 7-year-old fraternal twins, a boy and a girl, and a 4-year-old boy. Their father complained of financial and emotional problems in a note posted on Facebook, Index reported.

The news site said the man was a financial expert who had owned own businesses or worked as a consultant for other companies.

No other details were immediately available.

