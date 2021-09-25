Left Menu

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 25-09-2021 16:45 IST | Created: 25-09-2021 16:28 IST
Mumbai: Nigerian held with 130 gm cocaine worth Rs 39 lakh
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A 60-year-old Nigerian national was arrested near Mumbai Central railway station allegedly with 130 grams of cocaine worth Rs 39 lakh in the illicit market, an Anti-Narcotics Cell official said on Saturday.

Chima Collins Ejiofor alias Musiliu, currently living in New Delhi, was caught on a tip-off by officials of the ANC's Worli unit on Friday evening, the official said, adding that the accused had claimed he had procured the contraband from Kharghar in Navi Mumbai.

ANC Deputy Commissioner of Police Datta Nalawade said a probe was underway to find out the source of the cocaine and also other people involved in this peddling network. Traffickers hailing from Nigeria have shifted base to Navi Mumbai and Thane areas like Kharghar, Vashi, Koparkhairane, Panvel, Ulwe, Mira Road, and Nalasopara, from where they supply drugs to peddlers in the metropolis, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

