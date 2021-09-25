Left Menu

Social media post appeals to Hindus to convert to Islam: Police

PTI | Bulandshahr | Updated: 25-09-2021 18:54 IST | Created: 25-09-2021 18:54 IST
A viral social media post, allegedly created by a Muslim man, has appealed to Hindus to convert to Islam and get a cash reward of Rs 10 lakh besides a single-storey house on a 50-square-yard plot in Khurja near here.

The social media post has allegedly been created by a man, who has identified himself as Mohammad Ali, said Senior Superintendent of Police Santosh Kumar Singh.

The SSP, who has ordered to lodge a criminal case and take legal action against whoever has created the post, said prima facie, the post has been created using a fake ID.

The Cyber Cell of the district police has been asked to trace the man who has created the post, the SSP said.

