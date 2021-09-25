Union Minister Anurag Thakur launches Doordarshan, AIR transmitters in Kargil

Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting and Youth and Sports Affairs Anurag Singh Thakur on Saturday launched 10KW transmitter of Doordarshan and All India Radio (AIR) at Himbotingla area of Kargil. The Union Minister said that Kargil and its surrounding areas will benefit from the country's highest transmitter installed at an altitude of 13,300 feet.

Speaking to ANI on this occasion, Anurag Singh Thakur said, "Himbotingla is about 35 km from Kargil. The areas of Kargil and Dras adjoin it. With these 10KW transmitters of All India Radio and Doordarshan, signals and programs will reach areas within 50-60 kilometres. It will help in taking the programs and policies of the central government and programs in regional languages closer to the people. It will also help in stopping the propaganda coming from across the border and spreading our word far and wide." Pointing to Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK), he also said that not only the programs of the government will be aired in the areas within 50-60 kilometres, but also the parts of India occupied by someone else will get to hear about India's development under the government headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and its various policies and programs that are benefiting people.

Referring to the birth anniversary of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay, Thakur said that, "Narendra Modi's government is doing the work of taking forward the vision of his Antyodaya. Under the same, the Modi government is bringing transmission to the people of this area, which nobody bothered to notice earlier". Referring to the dedication of the centre towards the security of the country, he added, " During the Kargil War, Narendra Modi was the General Secretary of the Bharatiya Janata Party and the in-charge of Himachal Pradesh BJP unit. Even at that time, he himself came here with then Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh, Prem Singh Dhumal and along with then Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Farooq Abdullah, met all the soldiers and encouraged them.

Thakur further said, "He used to raise the morale of the army even before becoming the Prime Minister. After becoming the Prime Minister, he has increased the morale and facilities of the army. Roads have been built till the border. Weapons are also being manufactured in the country under the Make In India initiative. fighter jets and bulletproof jackets have been provided to the army." Thakur assured that the centre is ready to give everything that the locals and army personnel need for the security and development of this region. (ANI)

