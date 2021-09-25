Left Menu

Final CZMP notification by Oct, says Fadnavis after meeting Union minister

Maharashtra BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday said Union Environment Minister Bhupendra Yadav had assured him that the final notification of the Coastal Zone Management Plan CZMP will be completed by October.Fadnavis met Yadav during the latters visit to the state during the day.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 25-09-2021 22:03 IST | Created: 25-09-2021 21:50 IST
Final CZMP notification by Oct, says Fadnavis after meeting Union minister
Fadnavis met Yadav during the latter's visit to the state during the day. Image Credit: ANI
Maharashtra BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday said Union Environment Minister Bhupendra Yadav had assured him that the final notification of the Coastal Zone Management Plan (CZMP) will be completed by October.

Fadnavis met Yadav during the latter's visit to the state during the day.

''On CZMP final notification, he assured that process will be completed by October. This plan will pave a way for development in the MMR region including CIDCO projects. On final notification for Flamingo Sanctuary boundary, demarcation steps will be taken up with Law & Judiciary Department within 15 days,'' Fadnavis tweeted.

He said the Kasturirangan committee will hold a meeting of chief ministers of concerned states on the proposal given by Maharashtra on the conservation of the Western Ghats, a region extremely rich in biodiversity.

