Nagpur: 2 courier firm staffers robbed of Rs 20 lakh

Two employees of a courier firm were robbed of Rs 20 lakh at knifepoint in Itwari area of Nagpur on Saturday, police said.

The incident took place near Chinteshwar Mandir at around 3pm when the two were moving on a moped, a Lakadganj police station official said.

''Three people came on a motorcycle, stopped the two courier employees, looted Rs 20 lakh at knifepoint and escaped. A case has been registered and efforts are on to nab them,'' he said.

