Left Menu

J-K reports 143 new Covid cases, 1 death

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 25-09-2021 23:01 IST | Created: 25-09-2021 23:01 IST
J-K reports 143 new Covid cases, 1 death
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday recorded 143 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 3,28,881, while one fresh death was reported from the union territory in the past 24 hours, officials said.

Out of the new cases, 35 were from the Jammu Division and 108 from the Kashmir Division of the union territory, they said.

The officials said Srinagar district recorded the highest number of 52 cases, followed by 17 cases in Baramulla district.

There are 1,563 active cases in the union territory, while the number of recovered patients was 3,22,897, they said.

The death toll in the union territory due to the pandemic was 4,421 as one fresh death was reported in the past 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the officials said there were 46 confirmed cases of mucormycosis or black fungus in the union territory as no fresh case was reported since last evening.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Passwords: Your First and Often Weakest Defence

Passwords: Your First and Often Weakest Defence

 India
2
SpaceX Cargo Dragon ship set to leave space station: Watch live on NASA TV

SpaceX Cargo Dragon ship set to leave space station: Watch live on NASA TV

 United States
3
Sports News Roundup: Gymnast Aly Raisman opens up about sexual abuse in TV special; Golf-Europe drop McIlroy for Saturday's foursomes line-up in Ryder Cup and more

Sports News Roundup: Gymnast Aly Raisman opens up about sexual abuse in TV s...

 Global
4
Google Cloud's new solution lets you manage quotas from single dashboard

Google Cloud's new solution lets you manage quotas from single dashboard

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021