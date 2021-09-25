J-K reports 143 new Covid cases, 1 death

Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday recorded 143 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 3,28,881, while one fresh death was reported from the union territory in the past 24 hours, officials said.

Out of the new cases, 35 were from the Jammu Division and 108 from the Kashmir Division of the union territory, they said.

The officials said Srinagar district recorded the highest number of 52 cases, followed by 17 cases in Baramulla district.

There are 1,563 active cases in the union territory, while the number of recovered patients was 3,22,897, they said.

The death toll in the union territory due to the pandemic was 4,421 as one fresh death was reported in the past 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the officials said there were 46 confirmed cases of mucormycosis or black fungus in the union territory as no fresh case was reported since last evening.

