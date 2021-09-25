Left Menu

5-day-old baby stolen from Andhra hospital

PTI | Machilipatnam | Updated: 25-09-2021 23:42 IST | Created: 25-09-2021 23:42 IST
A five-day-old baby was stolen from the Krishna district government hospital here in Andhra Pradesh on Saturday evening, police said.

The baby belonged to Sinduja and Yesoba of Pedamaddla village, hospital superintendent M Jayakumar and Circle Inspector R Ankababu said.

The baby was born on September 21 and doctors observed that the child and mother were healthy, Jayakumar said.

It is suspected that a woman in her mid-40s stole the baby after attending to the Sinduja following the delivery, police said.

The woman had introduced herself as a relative, they said.

The incident took place on Saturday evening and hospital staff immediately alerted security, Jayakumar said.

CCTV camera footage shows that the woman is taking the baby out of the hospital, the superintendent said.

A complaint has been lodged and a case registered, police said.

