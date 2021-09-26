Left Menu

Catalan separatist leader to attend hearing in Italy on Oct. 4

Catalan separatist leader Carles Puigdemont said on Saturday he would be in Sardinia on Oct. 4 to attend a court hearing on his European arrest warrant after being kept in police custody in Italy for less then 24 hours.

Reuters | Milan | Updated: 26-09-2021 00:25 IST | Created: 26-09-2021 00:25 IST
Catalan separatist leader to attend hearing in Italy on Oct. 4
  • Country:
  • Italy

Catalan separatist leader Carles Puigdemont said on Saturday he would be in Sardinia on Oct. 4 to attend a court hearing on his European arrest warrant after being kept in police custody in Italy for less then 24 hours. A court in Sardinia released Puigdemont on Friday, a day after Italian police detained him under the European arrest warrant issued by Spain, as he travelled to the Italian island to attend a Catalan folklore festival in the city of Alghero.

Spain had demanded that Italy extradite Puigdemont, who headed Catalonia's government at the time of a vote on independence from Spain in 2017 which courts said was illegal. "We will continue fighting. We will never give up and I will continue travelling around Europe," Puigdemont told a news conference in Alghero, where he was accompanied buy the city's mayor. "I'll be back to Brussels on Monday".

The separatist leader, who is in self-imposed exile in Belgium, praised Italy for handling his case quickly. "I am happy with the final result. Because our political and legal arguments have been proven," he said. "The Italian justice took only a few hours to make this decision."

"I'll be back on Oct. 4 for the hearing and, if the Italian justice will decide for my freedom, I'll go back home in Belgium," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Passwords: Your First and Often Weakest Defence

Passwords: Your First and Often Weakest Defence

 India
2
SpaceX Cargo Dragon ship set to leave space station: Watch live on NASA TV

SpaceX Cargo Dragon ship set to leave space station: Watch live on NASA TV

 United States
3
Sports News Roundup: Gymnast Aly Raisman opens up about sexual abuse in TV special; Golf-Europe drop McIlroy for Saturday's foursomes line-up in Ryder Cup and more

Sports News Roundup: Gymnast Aly Raisman opens up about sexual abuse in TV s...

 Global
4
NBA-Warriors' Wiggins denied religious exemption for COVID-19 vaccine

NBA-Warriors' Wiggins denied religious exemption for COVID-19 vaccine

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021