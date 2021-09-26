Left Menu

U.S. border agents briefly detain 14 Mexican soldiers in El Paso

Thirteen of the 14 Mexican soldiers were processed without incident, but one soldier was assessed a civil penalty after CBP officers discovered a personal use amount of marijuana in his possession. All 14 soldiers, their equipment and vehicles were returned to Mexico before 5 a.m, said the CBP.

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 26-09-2021 03:46 IST | Created: 26-09-2021 02:51 IST
U.S. border agents briefly detain 14 Mexican soldiers in El Paso
All 14 soldiers, their equipment and vehicles were returned to Mexico before 5 a.m, said the CBP. Mexico's Defense Ministry did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • Mexico

Fourteen Mexican soldiers were detained early Saturday morning for several hours by U.S. border agents after they crossed into El Paso, Texas, from Mexico's Ciudad Juarez, the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP)said. "Just after midnight today CBP officers working at the Bridge of America's international crossing in El Paso noted two Mexican military vehicles crossing the boundary and entering the U.S.," the CBP told Reuters in an emailed statement.

The 14 Mexican soldiers said they did not realize they had entered the United States and U.S. border agents secured their weapons and equipment for "safety and processing," said the CBP, adding that Mexican military leadership was contacted and arrived at the port shortly thereafter. Thirteen of the 14 Mexican soldiers were processed without incident, but one soldier was assessed a civil penalty after CBP officers discovered a personal use amount of marijuana in his possession.

All 14 soldiers, their equipment and vehicles were returned to Mexico before 5 a.m, said the CBP. Mexico's Defense Ministry did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Due to the incident, the border crossing was closed for about two hours, a witness to the events said. "The CBP (agents) yelled at the soldiers to put their hands up and drop their weapons immediately," said the witness, who asked not to be named.

The CBP agents searched the vehicles and then escorted away from the soldiers, which appeared to be handcuffed, according to the witness and photos of the situation that Reuters saw.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Passwords: Your First and Often Weakest Defence

Passwords: Your First and Often Weakest Defence

 India
2
SpaceX Cargo Dragon ship set to leave space station: Watch live on NASA TV

SpaceX Cargo Dragon ship set to leave space station: Watch live on NASA TV

 United States
3
Study shows diet may contribute to cognitive resilience in elderly

Study shows diet may contribute to cognitive resilience in elderly

 United States
4
Sports News Roundup: Gymnast Aly Raisman opens up about sexual abuse in TV special; Golf-Europe drop McIlroy for Saturday's foursomes line-up in Ryder Cup and more

Sports News Roundup: Gymnast Aly Raisman opens up about sexual abuse in TV s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021