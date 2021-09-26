Mumbai: 39 inmates of Byculla Women's Jail test positive for COVID-19

In a test conducted by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on 120 people (prisoners and staff) of Byculla Women's Jail, 39 inmates were reported COVID-19 positive. Over a period of 10 days, 39 inmates were found affected with COVID-19 which includes six children.

According to a BMC official, affected people have been shifted from jail to an isolation camp of a BMC school and their condition is stable. "A female prisoner, who is pregnant, has been admitted to a nearby municipal hospital. Her condition is also stable but as a precautionary measure, she has been kept under the supervision of doctors," the official stated. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)